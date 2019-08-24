Brokerages Anticipate Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Will Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) will announce earnings per share of $1.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amc Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90. Amc Networks posted earnings per share of $2.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amc Networks will report full-year earnings of $8.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.52 to $9.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amc Networks.

Get Amc Networks alerts:

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.03 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 127.16% and a net margin of 15.04%. Amc Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Amc Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amc Networks in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

In other Amc Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $273,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,776.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean S. Sullivan sold 27,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $1,487,139.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,314.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,243,000 after purchasing an additional 76,808 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amc Networks by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amc Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $916,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Amc Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its holdings in Amc Networks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMCX traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 449,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,518. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average of $56.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.85. Amc Networks has a 52-week low of $48.83 and a 52-week high of $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amc Networks (AMCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.