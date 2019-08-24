Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 48.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 29,394 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $25,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 40,641.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 514,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,497,000 after buying an additional 513,703 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,650,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,097,834,000 after buying an additional 359,736 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,839,000 after buying an additional 314,335 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 569,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,318,000 after buying an additional 281,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 763,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $219,750,000 after buying an additional 195,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (down from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Summit Redstone raised shares of Broadcom to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $15.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.13. 2,031,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.18. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $204.68 and a 52-week high of $323.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $3,321,230.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $5,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,388 shares of company stock worth $18,198,482. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

