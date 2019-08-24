Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) COO Conor Murphy Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) COO Conor Murphy acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.68 per share, with a total value of $107,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,783.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BHF opened at $34.28 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $47.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 9.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $36.00 price objective on Brighthouse Financial and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 387.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

