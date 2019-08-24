BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in BP in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in BP by 71.0% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in BP by 91.7% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 10.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $36.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,370,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,641,033. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.72. BP plc has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. BP had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $73.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.79 billion. Equities analysts forecast that BP plc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.04.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.