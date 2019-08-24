BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will announce $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the highest is $1.99. BOK Financial posted earnings per share of $1.79 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.59 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

BOKF stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.35. 224,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,035. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $105.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.50%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $686,497.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,384,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in BOK Financial by 28.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

