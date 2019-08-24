Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,220 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 9,830 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 399 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Cynosure Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $983,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $417.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.10.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $356.01. 10,943,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,367,456. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $292.47 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The company has a market capitalization of $191.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $348.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

