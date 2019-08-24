BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) CEO Mitchell B. Lewis Purchases 1,200 Shares of Stock

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) CEO Mitchell B. Lewis purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BXC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.10. The stock had a trading volume of 77,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,840. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $244.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.89.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. BlueLinx had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 606.17%. The firm had revenue of $706.45 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BlueLinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after buying an additional 12,315 shares during the period. Weber Alan W boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 465,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 464,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 29,190 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 378,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 37,569 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after buying an additional 209,555 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

