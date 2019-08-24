Blue Protocol (BLUE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $323.00

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. In the last seven days, Blue Protocol has traded up 80.6% against the U.S. dollar. Blue Protocol has a total market cap of $441,188.00 and approximately $323.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blue Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blue Protocol alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $495.91 or 0.04957237 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00048025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000163 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000213 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol (CRYPTO:BLUE) is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com . Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue . The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, TOPBTC, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blue Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blue Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.