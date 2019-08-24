Blockparty (BOXX Token) Market Cap Tops $786,635.00 (BOXX)

Blockparty (BOXX Token) (CURRENCY:BOXX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Blockparty (BOXX Token) token can now be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, UPbit and Bancor Network. Blockparty (BOXX Token) has a total market capitalization of $786,635.00 and approximately $35,021.00 worth of Blockparty (BOXX Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blockparty (BOXX Token) has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockparty (BOXX Token) alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00262655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.33 or 0.01323046 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021738 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00097032 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Blockparty (BOXX Token) Profile

Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,453,993 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockparty (BOXX Token) is /r/GoBlockParty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blockparty (BOXX Token) is www.goblockparty.com . Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s official Twitter account is @goblockparty

Buying and Selling Blockparty (BOXX Token)

Blockparty (BOXX Token) can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Bittrex and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockparty (BOXX Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockparty (BOXX Token) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockparty (BOXX Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockparty (BOXX Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockparty (BOXX Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.