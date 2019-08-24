Blocknet Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00013131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. Blocknet has a market cap of $8.02 million and approximately $9,711.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000289 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,049,919 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.