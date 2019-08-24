Block-Logic Market Cap Reaches $102,558.00 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $102,558.00 and $484.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Block-Logic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000345 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG . Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

