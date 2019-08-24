BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) SVP William C. Werner Sells 6,515 Shares of Stock

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) SVP William C. Werner sold 6,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $170,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $25.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.70. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $32.92. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 72.36% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,121,000 after acquiring an additional 334,974 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,610,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 27,172.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJs Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.91.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

