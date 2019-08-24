BitSend (BSD) Price Hits $0.0104 on Major Exchanges

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. BitSend has a market capitalization of $253,163.00 and approximately $138.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, SouthXchange and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.33 or 0.00918743 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004079 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001099 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 24,295,975 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send . BitSend’s official website is www.bitsend.info

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

