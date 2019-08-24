Bitradio (BRO) Trading Down 3.9% This Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $104,066.00 and approximately $132.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00017405 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000865 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 12,827,238 coins and its circulating supply is 7,827,234 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

