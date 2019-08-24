bitqy (BQ) Hits Market Cap of $354,049.00

bitqy (CURRENCY:BQ) traded up 44.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One bitqy token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CoinExchange and C-CEX. During the last week, bitqy has traded up 487.9% against the dollar. bitqy has a market cap of $354,049.00 and approximately $575.00 worth of bitqy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

bitqy Profile

bitqy launched on August 26th, 2017. bitqy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,112,670,515 tokens. bitqy’s official website is bitqy.org . bitqy’s official Twitter account is @bitqyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling bitqy

bitqy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitqy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitqy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitqy using one of the exchanges listed above.

