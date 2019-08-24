BitcoinZ Reaches Market Capitalization of $686,418.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Graviex and Exmo. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $686,418.00 and $1,006.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00493701 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00136944 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00050673 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 5,092,053,257 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Exmo and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.