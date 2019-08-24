Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) Hits Market Capitalization of $269,716.00

Bitcoin Scrypt (CURRENCY:BTCS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, Bitcoin Scrypt has traded 45.2% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Scrypt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Scrypt has a total market cap of $269,716.00 and approximately $84.00 worth of Bitcoin Scrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt Coin Profile

Bitcoin Scrypt (CRYPTO:BTCS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2013. Bitcoin Scrypt’s total supply is 17,615,950 coins. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official Twitter account is @theotherbitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Scrypt is bitcoinscrypt.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Scrypt

Bitcoin Scrypt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Scrypt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Scrypt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Scrypt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

