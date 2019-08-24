Bitcoin Private Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, HitBTC, Nanex and Exrates. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $989,608.00 and $1,885.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00492588 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00136893 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00051264 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000554 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,762,251 coins and its circulating supply is 4,732,705 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TOPBTC, Altcoin Trader, Exrates, Sistemkoin, Nanex, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.