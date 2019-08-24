Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 24 Hours

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 24th. Bitcoin Planet has a total market cap of $5,524.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.36 or 0.00908377 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00026453 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00242755 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004178 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

Bitcoin Planet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net . Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

