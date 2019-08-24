Bitcoin Cash Price Hits $305.02 on Major Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $305.02 or 0.03032870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Vebitcoin, Sistemkoin, Kuna and MBAex. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $5.48 billion and $1.38 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,066.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.23 or 0.00712520 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00019998 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000364 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000078 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 17,965,163 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptohub, BitBay, Vebitcoin, Bitso, Liquid, Bit-Z, GOPAX, COSS, Bitfinex, Allcoin, Koinim, Livecoin, BitMarket, Sistemkoin, Braziliex, Mercatox, Bitsane, Coinbase Pro, C2CX, TOPBTC, HitBTC, Coinone, Coinbe, CoinEgg, CoinExchange, cfinex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CoinEx, Graviex, Altcoin Trader, DragonEX, Waves Decentralized Exchange, MBAex, Fatbtc, BTCC, Exmo, BTC Markets, CoinBene, ZB.COM, Kucoin, Coinhub, B2BX, Poloniex, CEX.IO, BX Thailand, Exrates, xBTCe, Coinsquare, Instant Bitex, ACX, QuadrigaCX, Ovis, EXX, HBUS, Bittylicious, Gate.io, Koineks, Indodax, Crex24, CryptoBridge, Liqui, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Bitstamp, OKCoin International, DSX, WEX, YoBit, WazirX, Coinfloor, RightBTC, Bithumb, QBTC, Bit2C, BTC Trade UA, CPDAX, FCoin, UEX, CoinFalcon, Coinsuper, Kraken, OTCBTC, Zebpay, BitForex, BigONE, Trade By Trade, Negocie Coins, BtcTrade.im, Coindeal, Bibox, Cobinhood, Cryptopia, ABCC, Kuna, CoinTiger, Korbit, Bitbank, Coinnest, Zaif, Bleutrade, IDCM, Mercado Bitcoin, Independent Reserve, ChaoEX, Huobi, Upbit, Cryptomate, Coinrail, Iquant, Koinex, Stocks.Exchange, Bitinka, Gatecoin, Tidex, Binance, Bitbns, bitFlyer, Buda, OKEx, SouthXchange, Bisq and Coinroom. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

