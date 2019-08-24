BitCoal Trading Down 3.1% This Week (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $5,937.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.77 or 0.00794383 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006950 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004227 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000226 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000703 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

