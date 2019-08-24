BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Director Peter Mueller Purchases 8,446 Shares

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Director Peter Mueller acquired 8,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $73,818.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $12.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 31,218 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

