BioRestorative Therapies Inc (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Major Shareholder Dale Broadrick Buys 175,017 Shares

BioRestorative Therapies Inc (OTCMKTS:BRTX) major shareholder Dale Broadrick acquired 175,017 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.28 per share, with a total value of $49,004.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

OTCMKTS:BRTX opened at $0.26 on Friday. BioRestorative Therapies Inc has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc develops therapeutic products and medical therapies using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells for the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. The company's lead cell therapy candidate is the BRTX-100, which focuses on providing non-surgical treatment for protruding and bulging lumbar discs in patients suffering from chronic lumbar disc disease.

