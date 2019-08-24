Bigbom (BBO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $393,650.00

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last seven days, Bigbom has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bigbom token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kyber Network, Hotbit and Bancor Network. Bigbom has a market cap of $373,014.00 and $393,650.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bigbom alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.59 or 0.04931224 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00047745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000213 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bigbom Token Profile

Bigbom (BBO) is a token. It was first traded on April 4th, 2018. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,999,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,947,891 tokens. Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bigbom’s official website is bigbom.com . The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bigbom Token Trading

Bigbom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Hotbit, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bigbom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bigbom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bigbom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bigbom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.