BidaskClub Upgrades Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tellurian from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Gabelli began coverage on Tellurian in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.38.

TELL opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.76. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 48.80% and a negative net margin of 1,074.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 555.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 599.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 11,423.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

