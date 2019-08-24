Berenberg Bank Lowers Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Price Target to GBX 200

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 270.63 ($3.54).

DOM stock opened at GBX 238 ($3.11) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1 year low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 301 ($3.93). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 248.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 247.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 28.67.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Group will post 1804.9998741 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.20%.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

