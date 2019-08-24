Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Tops $0.0106

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 18.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $5.60, $33.94 and $32.15. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $73,555.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 70.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000328 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

BEET is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 197,098,580 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin . The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

