Barclays Boosts Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Price Target to GBX 1,900

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HIK has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.79) price objective (up from GBX 1,870 ($24.43)) on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,848.57 ($24.15).

Shares of HIK opened at GBX 2,033 ($26.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 1,491.50 ($19.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,089 ($27.30). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,867.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,748.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.19%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

