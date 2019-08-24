BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.29.

BKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.75 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,782 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $61,389.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 445,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 39,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in BankUnited by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 283,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 151,499 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 54,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BankUnited by 603.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKU traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.84. 535,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,629. BankUnited has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

