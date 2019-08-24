Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) EVP Douglas H. Sass Buys 1,210 Shares of Stock

Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) EVP Douglas H. Sass purchased 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $11,107.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,428.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BKSC stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $18.47. 3,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,949. Bank of SC Co. has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $104.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62.

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of SC had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 34.05%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of SC by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank of SC in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bank of SC by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of SC by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Bank of SC Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

