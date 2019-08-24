Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) VP Nate C. Carey Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) VP Nate C. Carey sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $557,130.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,833.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $78.20 on Friday. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $80.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average of $63.52.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Ball during the second quarter worth about $2,496,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ball by 131.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 163,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after buying an additional 92,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,850,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,286,000 after buying an additional 703,830 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 1.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 745,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,155,000 after buying an additional 12,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ball by 166.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 639,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,738,000 after buying an additional 399,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLL. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ball from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ball from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.46.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

