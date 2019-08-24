Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Lowered to $118.00 at Nomura

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target cut by Nomura from $134.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Baidu from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Baidu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Baidu to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.84.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $101.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu has a twelve month low of $93.39 and a twelve month high of $234.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.12. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.70.

Baidu announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. American Beacon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 71.2% in the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu in the second quarter worth $27,000. Motco purchased a new position in Baidu in the second quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Baidu in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

