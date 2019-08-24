Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark to $165.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BIDU. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and set a $148.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered Baidu from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Baidu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Baidu from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $165.84.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $101.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.70. Baidu has a 12 month low of $93.39 and a 12 month high of $234.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at $31,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 71.2% in the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.