Bacanora Lithium’s (BCN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at VSA Capital

VSA Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Bacanora Lithium in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

BCN stock opened at GBX 40 ($0.52) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a current ratio of 11.07 and a quick ratio of 10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 million and a P/E ratio of -3.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.69. Bacanora Lithium has a 1 year low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 59 ($0.77).

Bacanora Lithium Company Profile

Bacanora Lithium Plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for battery grade lithium carbonates and borates. The company primarily holds 100% interest in the Sonora Lithium project, which consists of seven mining concessions located in northern Mexico; and the 50% interest in the Zinnwald Lithium project that consists of 7 mining concessions covering an area of 256.5 hectares located in the Alterberg-Zinnwald region of the Eastern Ore Mountains in Germany.

