Bacanora Lithium’s (BCN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at VSA Capital

VSA Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Bacanora Lithium in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

BCN stock opened at GBX 40 ($0.52) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a current ratio of 11.07 and a quick ratio of 10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 million and a P/E ratio of -3.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.69. Bacanora Lithium has a 1 year low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 59 ($0.77).

Bacanora Lithium Plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for battery grade lithium carbonates and borates. The company primarily holds 100% interest in the Sonora Lithium project, which consists of seven mining concessions located in northern Mexico; and the 50% interest in the Zinnwald Lithium project that consists of 7 mining concessions covering an area of 256.5 hectares located in the Alterberg-Zinnwald region of the Eastern Ore Mountains in Germany.

