Azart Tops 1-Day Volume of $45.00 (AZART)

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded 64.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. Azart has a total market cap of $3,308.00 and $45.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Azart has traded down 26.5% against the dollar. One Azart coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006206 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 52.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Azart

Azart (AZART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay . Azart’s official website is azartpay.com

Buying and Selling Azart

Azart can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

