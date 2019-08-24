Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Receives $39.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.25.

A number of research firms have commented on AVA. ValuEngine raised Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avista in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Get Avista alerts:

In other news, VP Kevin J. Christie sold 780 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $32,588.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,587.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marian M. Durkin sold 10,004 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $441,276.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,473.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,236 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,534 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Avista in the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avista by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Avista by 418.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 42,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 34,650 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avista by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Avista by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,135. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.41.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Avista had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $300.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avista will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.46%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.