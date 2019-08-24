Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 7.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 3.5% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Autodesk by 0.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 4.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.4% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,030 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,286,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,232. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,309.00, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $178.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $735.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.14 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price objective on Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.35.

In other Autodesk news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $213,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $161,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,297 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

