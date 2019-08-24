Aurora Market Cap Reaches $104.58 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last week, Aurora has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Aurora token can currently be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Bitinka, CoinEgg and Indodax. Aurora has a market cap of $104.58 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $497.07 or 0.04934932 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00047665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001305 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000215 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000767 BTC.

About Aurora

AOA is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

