Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Shares Sold by Signition LP

Signition LP decreased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,500 shares during the quarter. Signition LP’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACB. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,257 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 932,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 99,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 70,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACB traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.64. 9,176,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,615,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 2.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.23.

Aurora Cannabis Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

