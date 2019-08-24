Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $43.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.80.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.15). Research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, Director Eric Dobmeier purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $312,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $135,076.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,490.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 156.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,232,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,712 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,417,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 55.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,997,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,171,000 after purchasing an additional 715,077 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 53.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,917,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,237,000 after purchasing an additional 671,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,770,000 after purchasing an additional 619,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

