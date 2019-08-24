At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Stock Price Up 10.7%

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) rose 10.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $6.44, approximately 4,042,815 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 3,186,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

HOME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on At Home Group to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet cut At Home Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Gordon Haskett raised At Home Group from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on At Home Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. At Home Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.42.

Get At Home Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $372.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.43 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that At Home Group Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 1,116.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

At Home Group Company Profile (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.