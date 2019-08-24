Associated British Foods’ (ABF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 2,950 ($38.55) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.43) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets lifted their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,900.50 ($37.90).

Shares of ABF stock opened at GBX 2,278 ($29.77) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,358.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,411.84. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 2,011 ($26.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,659 ($34.74). The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

