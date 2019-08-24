AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) will announce sales of $102.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year sales of $414.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $413.20 million to $416.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $476.50 million, with estimates ranging from $471.00 million to $482.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AssetMark Financial.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMK shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

NYSE AMK traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $26.55. 64,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,324. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $28.61.

In related news, major shareholder Securities Co. Ltd. Huatai sold 8,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $167,131,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.