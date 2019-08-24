Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) Stake Lessened by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,691 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Array Biopharma were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Array Biopharma by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,494,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,549,000 after buying an additional 174,315 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Array Biopharma during the first quarter worth $1,889,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 29.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Array Biopharma during the first quarter worth $1,369,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 65.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 45,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Victor Sandor sold 36,134 shares of Array Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $996,575.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 225,271 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,974.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 126,777 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,801 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Array Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Array Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Array Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Array Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

ARRY opened at $47.85 on Friday. Array Biopharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 1.70.

About Array Biopharma

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

