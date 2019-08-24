Argus Lowers Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) to Hold

Argus downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.46.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

NYSE:LVS opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.75.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 410 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 467 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.