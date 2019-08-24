AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup comprises 2.8% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of AptarGroup worth $25,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 617,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,083,000 after acquiring an additional 36,722 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.26. The company had a trading volume of 294,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.11. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.26 and a 1 year high of $126.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.08.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $742.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $242,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,515.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $1,199,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

