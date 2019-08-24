Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,149 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 42,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 26,575 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.12. 10,122,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,166,379. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.72.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.88%.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Sunday, August 18th. Nomura set a $40.00 price target on Applied Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

