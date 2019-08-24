Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,322 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 18.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,877,335 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $913,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,528 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 360.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,669 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $158,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,922 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 13.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,249,020 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $524,730,000 after purchasing an additional 759,947 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 571,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $47,993,000 after acquiring an additional 186,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,862,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $607,392,000 after acquiring an additional 165,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

NYSE:BUD traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.19. 1,002,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,895. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.56. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12 month low of $64.54 and a 12 month high of $102.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

