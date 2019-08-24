AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.43

Shares of AnalytixInsight Inc (CVE:ALY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 251382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83.

AnalytixInsight Company Profile (CVE:ALY)

AnalytixInsight Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals, and media. The company operates capitalcube, an online portal that offers company analysis, such as fundamental research, portfolio evaluation, and screening tools on approximately 50,000 global equities.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AnalytixInsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnalytixInsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.