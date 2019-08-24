Analysts Set Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT at $38.23

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.23.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACGL. Deutsche Bank upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.35 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $38.61 on Monday. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.74.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,667.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John D. Vollaro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $400,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 421,041 shares of company stock valued at $15,026,322. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 200.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 333.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 74.4% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

